Colorado rides Yarbrough to notch 0-0 draw with Charlotte

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — William Yarbrough made six saves to help the Colorado Rapids earn a 0-0 draw with Charlotte FC in MLS action on Saturday.

Yarbrough denied back-to-back shots by Daniel Rios and Karol Swiderski in the 49th minute for the Rapids (2-3-3). Yarbrough also had a big save in stoppage time, turning away a shot by McKinze Gaines who was through on goal, to preserve the shutout.