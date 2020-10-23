The Rapids are 3-4-4 against Western Conference opponents. Colorado is 3-1-1 when it scores two goals.
The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.
TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Russell has five goals and two assists for Sporting Kansas City. Erik Hurtado has three goals over the last 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.
Cole Bassett has four goals and two assists for Colorado so far this season. Jonathan Lewis has four goals over the past 10 games for the Rapids.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting Kansas City: 4-4-2, averaging 1.3 goals, one assist, 3.4 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.
Colorado: 3-3-4, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.6 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Graham Zusi (injured), Felipe Gutierrez (injured).
Colorado: Danny Wilson, Kellyn Acosta, Diego Rubio (injured), Jack Price, Younes Namli (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Deklan Wynne (injured), Andre Shinyashiki (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.