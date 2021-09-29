The Columbus Crew celebrate after winning the Campeones Cup soccer game following a 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The Crew won 2-0. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)By Associated PressToday at 10:42 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 10:42 p.m. EDTShare this storyCOLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus opened the scoring on Brayan Angulo’s own goal in the fourth minute and the defending MLS champion Crew beat Cruz Azul of Mexico 2-0 on Wednesday night in the Campeones Cup.Jonathan Mensah scored in the 74th on a header to seal it. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightCruz Azul won LIGA MX’s Campeón de Campeones to qualify for the game.Atlanta United beat Club America 3-2 in 2019 the last time the event was played.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...