The Fire compiled a 10-12-12 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 8-2-7 in home games. Chicago scored 55 goals last season, averaging 1.6 per game.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: None listed.
Chicago: Johan Kappelhof (injured), Luka Stojanovic (injured), Mike Azira (injured), Jeremiah Gutjahr (injured).
