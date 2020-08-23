The Crew finished 10-16-8 overall and 6-6-5 on the road in the 2019 season. Columbus scored 39 goals last season and recorded 26 assists.
The teams meet Monday for the second time this season. Columbus won the last meeting 1-0.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Maxi Moralez (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured).
Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured).
