New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew SC

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus opens the season at home against New York City FC.

The Crew finished 10-16-8 overall a season ago while going 6-6-5 at home. Columbus averaged 1.1 goals on 3.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.

New York City FC finished 18-6-10 overall and 11-1-5 on the road a season ago. New York City FC scored 64 goals last season and registered 43 assists.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: None listed.

New York City FC: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.