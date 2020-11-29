Santos scored in the 99th minute off a feed from Zardes near the center of the net, ending seventh-seeded Nashville’s shutout streak at more than 200 minutes. Zardes struck in the 102nd on a breakaway off Luis Díaz’s deft lead pass.
REVOLUTION 3, ORLANDO CITY 1
ORLANDO, Fla. — Gustavo Bou scored twice to help New England beat 10-man Orlando City.
Carles Gil opened the scoring for in the 17th minute on a penalty kick, Bou made it 2-0 in the 26th and Júnior Urso connected for fourth-seeded Orlando City in the 33rd. After Orlando City’s Mauricio Pereyra was sent off in the 60th for a studs-up tackle of Matt Polster, Bou capped the scoring in the 86th.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.