Mexico’s Leon will face the winner of the Canadian championship between MLS’s Toronto and Forge, a Hamilton, Ontario, club in the Canadian Premier League.
First legs of the total-goals series will be April 6-8 and second legs April 13-15.
Quarterfinals will be April 27-29 and May 4-6, semifinals Aug. 10-12 and Sept. 14-16, and the one leg final from Oct.. 26-28.
Mexican clubs have won 19 consecutives titles. Tigres, the 2020 CONCACAF champion, plays Bayern Munich on Thursday night in the final of the Club World Cup at Doha, Qater, the first CONCACAF team to reach the world club final.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.