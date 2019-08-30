Chicago Fire (8-12-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew SC (8-15-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Gyasi Zardes leads Columbus into a matchup with Chicago following a two-goal showing against FC Cincinnati.

The Crew are 6-7-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Columbus ranks second in the league drawing 170 corner kicks, averaging 5.9 per game.

The Fire are 5-7-6 against Eastern Conference teams. Nemanja Nikolic is seventh in league action with 11 goals. Chicago has 43 goals.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pedro Santos leads Columbus with four assists. Zardes has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Crew.

Nico Gaitan has four goals and eight assists for Chicago. Nikolic has five goals over the last 10 games for the Fire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Columbus: 3-3-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.3 assists, four shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Chicago: 3-5-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, four shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Federico Higuain (injured), Waylon Francis (injured), Hector Jimenez (injured), Luis Diaz (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured).

Chicago: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.