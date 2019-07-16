Columbus Crew SC (5-14-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (5-9-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Bridgeview, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus looks to break a five-game losing streak with a win over Chicago.

The Fire are 3-5-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 1-5-0 in one-goal games.

The Crew are 3-6-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Columbus is 1-0-0 when it records more than two goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Gaitan leads Chicago with six assists. C.J. Sapong has four goals over the last 10 games for the Fire.

Gyasi Zardes has six goals and one assist for Columbus. Pedro Santos has three goals over the last 10 games for the Crew.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chicago: 2-5-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.8 assists, 5.5 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Columbus: 1-8-1, averaging 0.8 goals, 0.4 assists, 2.3 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Columbus: Jonathan Mensah (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Federico Higuain (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

