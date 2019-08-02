Columbus Crew SC (7-14-3, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (11-7-4, fourth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pedro Santos leads Columbus into a matchup with San Jose fresh off of a two-goal performance against New York.

The Earthquakes are 8-3-1 at home. San Jose ranks second in the league drawing 143 corner kicks, averaging 6.5 per game.

The Crew are 2-8-1 in road games. Columbus leads the Eastern Conference with 146 corner kicks drawn, averaging 6.1 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Wondolowski leads San Jose with nine goals. Vako Qazaishvili has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for the Earthquakes.

Santos has seven goals and three assists for Columbus. Gyasi Zardes has three goals over the past 10 games for the Crew.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Jose: 7-1-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.6 assists, 6.8 shots on goal and 6.9 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Columbus: 2-6-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.2 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Anibal Godoy (injured).

Columbus: Josh Williams (injured), Jonathan Mensah (injured), Federico Higuain (injured), Ricardo Clark (injured), Waylon Francis (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Gaston Sauro (injured).

