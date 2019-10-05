The Crew are 8-7-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Columbus is 4-0-0 when it scores more than two goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Altidore leads Toronto FC with 11 goals. Nicolas Benezet has two goals over the last 10 games for Toronto FC.

Pedro Santos has 11 goals and five assists for Columbus. Gyasi Zardes has six goals over the past 10 games for the Crew.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto FC: 3-1-6, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Columbus: 4-1-5, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.1 assists, 5.3 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: None listed.

Columbus: Federico Higuain (injured), Waylon Francis (injured), Hector Jimenez (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Alex Crognale (injured).

