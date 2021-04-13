Top young players from Mexico and Honduras will be at the Olympic soccer tournament in Japan, which runs from July 22 to Aug. 7.
The United States is in Group B with Canada, Martinique and the winner of qualifying among Haiti, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Bermuda and Barbados.
Defending champion Mexico is in Group A with El Salvador, Curaçao and the winner of qualifying among Trinidad and Tobago, Montserrat, Cuba and French Guiana.
Costa Rica, Jamaica and Suriname are in Group C with the winner of qualifying among Guatemala, Guyana, Guadeloupe and Bahamas.
Honduras, Panama, Grenada and invited guest Qatar, next year’s World Cup host, are in Group D.
