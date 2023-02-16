Conte staying in Italy to fully recover from surgery

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will remain in Italy to fully recover from gallbladder surgery, the Premier League club said Thursday. The 53-year-old Conte was on the touchline for his team’s 1-0 loss at AC Milan on Tuesday in the Champions League. It was his second game back after having surgery on Feb. 1.

Conte had a checkup Wednesday in Italy and will remain there for the foreseeable future.

“Sadly I underestimated the procedure, which wasn’t a routine operation, but a sudden and serious emergency,” he wrote on Instagram. “My body has suffered my impatience, and now I am forced to stop until my entire recovery.”

Conte’s gallbladder was removed after he was diagnosed as having cholecystitis after experiencing severe abdominal pain.

Tottenham confirmed that Conte will “remain at his family home to further and fully recover from his recent gallbladder surgery. Health is the most important consideration and everyone at the club wishes him well.”

Assistant coach Cristian Stellini will handle first-team duties.

Fifth-place Tottenham hosts West Ham on Sunday.

