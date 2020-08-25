Conte met with Inter President Steven Zhang and other club directors on Tuesday and the club released a short statement afterward.
“Today’s meeting between the club and Antonio Conte was constructive, focused on continuity and a shared strategy,” Inter said. “With this the foundations were established to continue working together on the club’s project.”
Conte, who used to coach bitter rival Juventus, led Inter to a second-place finish in Serie A in his first season in charge of the Nerazzurri.
That was Inter’s highest finish since 2011 and the Europa League final was its first chance to play for a continental trophy since Jose Mourinho led the team to the 2010 Champions League title, completing a treble that season.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.