Rakitić sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to equalize in the 87th minute, though the home team protested furiously that the penalty shouldn’t have been awarded. Wolfsburg midfielder Josuha Guilavogui was penalized after connecting with Erik Lamela after he cleared the ball. Referee Georgi Kabakov consulted video replays before pointing to the spot, then showed Guilavogui a second yellow card to leave the hosts with 10 men.