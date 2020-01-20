Delaney tried to cling to power within the Dublin-based Football Association of Ireland, where he had been CEO and treasurer, despite its troubled financial affairs and himself being investigated by national media and government.

After a series of newspaper reports last year, UEFA kept Delaney from attending meetings and high-profile games.

Delaney was still eligible during his suspension to collect the reported 160,000 euros ($177,000) annual stipend UEFA pays its executive committee members. He was elected to a first four-year term in 2017.

Delaney’s belated resignation leaves UEFA too little time to call a vote to replace him at its annual meeting on March 3 in Amsterdam.

