Anton Walkes headed in Jake Mulraney’s free kick in the sixth minute to give Atlanta United a 1-0 lead. Eight minutes later, Jalil Anibaba tied it by heading home Hany Mukhtar’s corner kick.
Mukhtar gave Nashville a 2-1 lead in the 49th minute on a penalty kick, following Erick Torres’ handball in the box. Ten minutes later, Conway tied it by heading in a corner kick.
Mulraney was given a red card in the 74th minute.
