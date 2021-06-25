CONMEBOL works with Brazil’s health ministry to track cases. More than 510,000 known people have died due to the coronavirus.
The statement also said most of the positive cases were of outsourced workers who were yet to be vaccinated. CONMEBOL said it has no control over why those people didn’t get their shots.
Seventeen players have tested positive since the tournament began, and 15 of them were available to their national team after time in isolation, CONMEBOL said.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports