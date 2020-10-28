Robert Beric tied it in the 42nd minute on a pass from Djordje Mihailovic. It was Beric’s 10th goal of the season.
Goalkeeper Andre Blake blocked Beric’s left-footed shot from a difficult angle in the 64th minute. Beric also missed a header attempt from close range in the 76th.
Blake finished with three saves for the Union, who have allowed only nine goals in their last 11 games.
