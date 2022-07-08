Costa Rica downs Trinidad and Tobago, nears World Cup berth

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MONTERREY, Mexico — Cristin Granados scored a pair of goals and Costa Rica edged close to qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup with a 4-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago at the CONCACAF W Championship on Friday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Costa Rica needed Canada to win the late game against Panama to secure its second World Cup appearance. Las Ticas also played in the 2015 World Cup.

Granados scored in the 18th minute to give Costa Rica the early lead. An own goal in the 33rd doubled the lead before Granados scored her second just before halftime. Katherine Alvarado scored in the 48th.

Trinidad and Tobago was hurt when Kedie Johnson was sent off with a second yellow card in the 22nd minute.

Canada could also qualify for the World Cup with a victory over Panama at Estadio Universitario.

The United States qualified for the World Cup the day before with a 5-0 victory over Jamaica, combined with Haiti’s 3-0 victory over tournament host Mexico.

Eight teams were divided into two groups at the W Championship. The top two finishers in each group qualify for the World Cup. The third-place teams advance to an intercontinental playoff in February.

The winner of the W Championship also earns a spot at the 2024 Olympics in France.

