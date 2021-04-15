The club won promotion from the second tier last year as Lokomotiv Daugavpils, before being moved to Jūrmala by a new owner. Noah Jūrmala had been refused a license by Latvia’s soccer federation required to play in the top-tier league.
The club filed an appeal to CAS last month after the league started on March 13 with eight teams.
The interim ruling was issued by a single CAS judge. The court will judge the full merits of the case at a future hearing.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.