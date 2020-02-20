Al-Thani, who took over Málaga in 2010, was sued by the club’s minority owners over the alleged administrative irregularities. The allegations include illegal appropriation.

Al-Thani can appeal Thursday’s court ruling. A court-appointed administrator will run the club during the owner’s absence. The six-month period can be extended, according to the ruling.

The team from southern Spain is 15th in the 22-team second-division standings. It last played in the first division in the 2017-18 season.

