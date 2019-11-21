The ruling means Verona fans will be allowed in to the “poltrone est” — the sector where the chants came from — for Sunday’s match against Fiorentina.

Balotelli, a striker for Brescia, threatened to leave the field because of the racist chants directed at him by Verona fans during a match earlier this month. The game was suspended for several minutes.

Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina, who had applauded the decision by the Serie A judge to close the stadium partially, said he was “very disappointed” with the decision by the appeals court.

Verona had appealed the decision.

Meanwhile, Balotelli was reportedly sent off from a Brescia training session Thursday by coach Fabio Grosso for lack of dedication.

