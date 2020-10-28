Neymar is also in doubt for the two games. The Paris Saint-Germain striker left his team’s 2-0 Champions League win at Istanbul Basaksehir due a groin problem. The French club said he is expected to go through exams on Thursday.
Coutinho injured his left thigh on Saturday in Barcelona’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid. Paquetá had initially been called up for Brazil’s Olympic team, which will play Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
Fabinho picked up a right thigh injury on Tuesday during his team’s 2-0 Champions League win over Midtjylland.
Also on Wednesday, Manchester United said its left-back Alex Telles has contracted COVID-19, which will likely rule him out of Brazil’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers.
Brazil and Argentina lead the South American qualifying group with two wins from two matches.
