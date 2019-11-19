The Bayern Munich midfielder found Renan Lodi, whose cross was headed home by Lucas Paqueta for his second international goal.

Coutinho then curled home a free kick before the break to double Brazil’s lead.

Even without the injured Neymar, Brazil continued to create chances and Danilo added the third goal on the hour mark by drilling a shot past Jo Hyun-woo.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min was South Korea’s most dangerous player but was unable to find a way past Alisson Becker in the Brazil goal.

“The margin shouldn’t have been this large,” South Korea’s Portuguese coach Paulo Bento said. “We missed chances to cut the deficit and ended up without a goal but I think we did a good job offensively.”

Earlier, Venezuela won 4-1 against Japan in Osaka.

A first-half hat trick from Salomon Rondon helped give Japan its biggest loss since 2017.

