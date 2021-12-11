The French club accused Tottenham of making an “unilateral decision” to postpone the game, and UEFA announced early Saturday that the clubs had not been able to agree on a date to reschedule the match.
“Unfortunately, despite all efforts, a solution that could work for both clubs could not be found,” UEFA said.
The match is the last of the group stage of the competition, with Tottenham needing a win to finish second in the group. A draw or a loss would eliminate the London club. Rennes has already clinched first place in the group.
UEFA said the game will be referred to its disciplinary body for a ruling “in accordance with Annex J” of its competition regulations. Those regulations state that if a game that was postponed because of COVID-19 cases cannot be rescheduled, the team that couldn’t play on the original date will be handed a 3-0 forfeit loss.
Eight Tottenham players and five members of staff had tested positive for the coronavirus. The team also closed its training center as a precaution.
