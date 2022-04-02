Maximiliano Urruti and Sebastian Driussi scored one goal each for Austin (2-1-2).

The Earthquakes outshot Austin 12-9, with six shots on goal to five for Austin.

JT Marcinkowski saved three of the five shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Brad Stuver made four saves for Austin.

Up next for the Earthquakes is a matchup Saturday with the Houston Dynamo on the road, while Austin plays Minnesota United on Sunday.

