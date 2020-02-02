Ronaldo now has 19 goals in 19 matches of this season’s Italian league — only two fewer than he scored in all of last season.

Matthijs de Ligt added another for Juventus in added time by heading in a corner.

Juventus moved six points clear of Inter Milan, which was visiting Udinese later.

AD

Last weekend at Napoli, Juventus lost only its second match in the Italian league.

Fiorentina, which lost its first match since Giuseppe Iachini replaced Vincenzo Montella as coach last month, remained 14th.

AD

The Viola have not picked up a single point at the Allianz Stadium since the facility opened in 2011.

The first penalty was awarded after a shot from Miralem Pjanic hit the hand of Fiorentina defender Germán Pezzella. After the penalty was confirmed by the VAR, Ronaldo coolly slotted a low shot inside the left post before goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski could get there.

The second penalty came after Federico Ceccherini got in the way of Rodrigo Betancur, who was making his way through the Fiorentina defense. Ronaldo again sent his spot kick inside the left post while Drągowski this time leaped in the other direction.

AD

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny was exceptional early on to deny Fiorentina as the visitors threatened with several chances against their hated rival.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/AndrewDampf