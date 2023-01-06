Creighton's McGuire, Duke's Cooper win Hermann Trophy

ST. LOUIS — Creighton forward Duncan McGuire and Duke striker Michelle Cooper were voted Hermann Trophy winners on Friday as the top college soccer players in the United States.
Syracuse senior forward Levonte Johnson of Brampton, Ontario, and Duke junior midfielder Peter Stroud of Chester, New Jersey, were the other men’s finalists. Notre Dame sophomore midfielder Korbin Albert of Grayslake, Illinois, and Florida State senior midfielder Jenna Nighswonger of Huntington Beach, California, were the other women’s finalists.
Voting by coaches is conducted annually by the Missouri Athletic Club,
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports