Cremonese finally wins in Serie A by beating Roma again

ROME — After nearly three decades — and 6½ months of agony this season — Cremonese has finally won a match in Serie A again. The promoted club beat Roma 2-1 on Tuesday with a late penalty from Daniel Ciofani after Giallorossi coach Jose Mourinho was sent off for dissent earlier in the match.

Cremonese’s 30-match winless streak in Serie A stretching back to its last appearance in 1995-96 was tied for the Italian league’s longest with Ancona, which went winless between 1993 and 2004.

Frank Tsadjout put Cremonese ahead early on with a powerful shot then Mourinho was shown a red card as the first half ended for vehement protests to the referee.

Leonardo Spinazzola equalized for Roma midway through the second half before a foul from Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio set up Ciofani’s winner from the spot in the 83rd.

It was actually Cremonese’s second straight win over Roma after eliminating the Giallorossi to reach the Italian Cup semifinals at the start of the month.

The win moved Cremonese out of last place and one point ahead of Sampdoria and eight points from safety.

Roma remained fifth, one point behind city rival Lazio and the final Champions League place.

