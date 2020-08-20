Nagbe made it 2-0 in the 81st minute, volleying a shot from distance off the post and in. Then Zardes tapped home Pedro Santos’ cross in front of the goal.
RED BULLS 1, NYCFC 0
HARRISON, N.J. — Kyle Duncan scored in the 59th minute to lift New York past NYCFC in the Hudson River Derby.
NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson bobbled Duncan’s shot from distance and a video review confirmed the ball crossed the goal line.
New York improved to 3-2-1, and NYCFC dropped to 1-5-0. It was the first game back for both teams following the recent MLS is Back tournament at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Florida.
UNION 0, REVOLUTION 0, TIE
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Matt Turner made five saves for New England in the scoreless draw with Philadelphia.
Andre Blake had his second shutout in six games for Philadelpia (2-1-3). New England is 1-1-4.
