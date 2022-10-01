Crew defeat Red Bulls 2-1 on Etienne's game-winner

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Derrick Etienne scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for the Columbus Crew over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Etienne’s winner came in the fourth minute of stoppage time to put the Crew (10-7-15) up 2-1. Etienne scored all of the Crew’s goals in the matchup.

Frankie Amaya scored for the Red Bulls (14-11-8).

The Red Bulls outshot Columbus 10-9 with three shots on goal to the Crew’s four.

Eloy Room saved three of the four shots he faced for the Crew. Carlos Miguel saved two shots he faced for the Red Bulls.

Both teams next play Sunday. The Crew visit Orlando City and the Red Bulls host Charlotte FC.

