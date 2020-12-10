Nagbe started 17 of 18 games this season, including the playoffs. He started and played 90 minutes in the Eastern Conference final victory over New England.
Santos started all 25 games he’s appeared in this season, including the postseason. He scored six goals in the regular season and had two more in the playoffs.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.