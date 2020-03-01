The Crew outshot New York City FC 11 to five, with seven shots on goal to three for New York City FC.
Eloy Room recorded three saves for Columbus. Sean Johnson had six saves for New York City FC.
Columbus drew six corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given four yellow cards.
The Crew’s next match is Sunday at Seattle. New York City FC visits Toronto FC on Saturday.
