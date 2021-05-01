Columbus Crew defender Aboubacar Keita, left, and CF Montréal forward Romell Quioto, right, go for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)By Associated PressMay 1, 2021 at 9:22 p.m. UTCFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Eloy Room made three saves for the Columbus Crew in a scoreless draw with Montreal on Saturday.Bradley Wright-Phillips put one in the net for the Crew (0-0-2) in the 85th minute but was called offside.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightClément Diop made no saves in recording Montreal’s first clean sheet in 18 MLS games. The club’s last shutout came in a 1-0 win over Toronto on Sept. 1.Montreal (1-0-2) outshot Columbus 20-3.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sportscomment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.