Emanuel Reynoso’s free-kick from 21-yards out was parried by Blackman before Osvaldo Alonso played a half-volley for Minnesota (12-10-9) that tied the score at 1-1 in the 65th minute. Alonso scored for the first time since September 25, 2019.
Minnesota had 70.4% possession and outshot LAFC 18-6.
Arango scored two goals in a 3-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes last Saturday and had a hat trick in a 3-2 win over FC Dallas on Wednesday.
