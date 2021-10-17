By Associated PressToday at 5:03 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 5:03 p.m. EDTShare this storyHARRISON, N.J. — Cristian Casseres Jr. scored in the third minute and the New York Red Bulls beat New York City FC 1-0 on Sunday.New York (11-11-7) moved into an eighth place tie in the Eastern Conference with NYFC with 40 points, with NYCFC (11-11-7) holding the tiebreaker.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightThe Red Bulls are 5-0-2 in their last seven games.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...