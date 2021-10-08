Croatia and Russia are level on 16 points, though Russia’s latest win was not as straightforward as Croatia’s. The group winner qualifies for the World Cup automatically and the second-placed team has another chance in the playoffs.
Beating Slovakia was a measure of revenge for Russia after losing to Slovakia 2-1 in March. It was decided by an uncharacteristic defensive error from Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar, who knocked Arsen Zakharyan’s shot into his own net for the only goal.
Slovenia climbed up to third with a 4-0 win over Malta with two goals from Josip Ilicic.
