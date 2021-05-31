Citing “a recommendation from UEFA to change the location of its team base camp, due to the potential impact of the Scottish COVID-19 regulations on the national team’s daily routines,” the federation said it will now stay at home in Croatia.
Officials were “unwilling to risk the possibility of positive PCR results causing a large part of the team and team staff to be issued mandatory self-isolation orders,” the federation said.
UEFA has allowed teams to name 26-man squads instead of 23 to protect against disruption from infections before games.
Croatia begins its Group D program on June 13 against England at Wembley Stadium. The team then has games at Hampden Park — on June 18 against the Czech Republic and June 22 against host Scotland.
The 2018 World Cup beaten finalist will now continue training at its pre-tournament base in Rovinj and fly in for games.
“This is the best outcome that we could reach in these strange times,” coach Zlatko Dalić said, “and we now have a unique opportunity to spend this tournament in our own country.”
The Czech squad has also booked a camp in Scotland, at the national training center in Edinburgh.
The Scotland team, which qualified for the postponed tournament one year after its group rivals, is staying in the north-east of England at Middlesbrough’s training base.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports