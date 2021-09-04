Inflicting a first defeat on previously unbeaten Slovakia left Croatia — the 2018 World Cup runner-up — on 10 points, the same number as Europe Group H leader Russia.
Russia moved past Croatia into first place thanks to beating Cyprus 2-0 on goals by Alexander Erokhin and Rifat Zhemaletdinov. Russia and Croatia have the same goal difference but Russia has scored eight to Croatia’s five.
It was the first win for new Russia coach Valery Karpin after he started his tenure with a 0-0 draw against Croatia on Wednesday.
Slovenia overtook Slovakia for third place after Sandi Lovric’s penalty edged Malta 1-0.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports