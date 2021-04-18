Now as coronavirus restrictions are eased, Wembley was allowed a 4,000-strong, socially distant crowd on Sunday to witness Leicester’s 1-0 victory over Southampton to test the return of spectators.
While those permitted were only local residents in the north London district over the age of 18 who tested negative for COVID-19, some fans of both teams did manage to land tickets.
By the time Leicester faces Chelsea in the May 15 FA Cup final, the government hopes up to 21,000 spectators will be allowed, including a sizable contingent officially from both clubs.
The pilot scheme is aimed at trying to increasing the numbers up to half of the 90,000-capacity Wembley for the European Championship final on July 11.
