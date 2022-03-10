MLS club Montreal appeared to have a chance in the 77th minute but Kamal Miller’s header was off the mark. Cruz Azul outshot Montreal 19-1.
Montreal downed Santos Laguna 3-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16 to advance. Cruz Azul defeated Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League 4-1.
Three other MLS teams — New England, Seattle and NYCFC — all won the the first legs of their Champions League quarterfinal matches.
A moment of silence was held to honor those hurt in a brawl between fans at a Liga MX between Queretaro and Atlas this past weekend. More than two dozen people were injured, some critically, and 14 arrests were made.
