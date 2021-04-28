Toronto had trouble defending set pieces, and Angulo scored his second in the 34th minute before Pablo Aguilar added the final goal in the 58th at Raymond James Stadium. Toronto has relocated to Florida to start the MLS season because of travel restrictions in Canada.
The second leg is set for next Tuesday at Aztec Stadium.
Cruz Azul has gone unbeaten in 16 straight matches and sits atop the Liga MX standings. The team has won seven overall CCL titles.
A record five Major League Soccer teams are in the quarterfinals of the tournament. CONCACAF is the confederation for the North America, Central America, and the Caribbean region.
