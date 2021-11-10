“When I was a young player on the national team, it was really hard to balance chasing my dreams, wanting to earn my right to be on this team, but at the same time, be as heavily involved as I wanted to be. I think I just matured and came into my own over time,” Dunn said. “Now I’ve been in this space where I can balance both. I can balance being a professional athlete alongside being involved making decisions that obviously are going to better the national team and women’s professional soccer across the board.”