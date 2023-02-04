Cup giantkiller Cremonese loses again in Serie A

MILAN — Cremonese’s Serie A future grew ever more bleak on Saturday when it failed to continue its cup exploits in the league.

Cremonese lost at home to Lecce 2-0 to leave it rock bottom of Serie A, 10 points from safety.

Cremonese was without a Serie A win this season but had beaten Napoli and Roma to reach the Italian Cup semifinals for the first time in 36 years and only the second time ever.