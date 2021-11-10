“Having been to the London Stadium recently to watch David Moyes’ team, I know it is an incredible time to become part of the West Ham United family,” said Křetínský, who is the co-owner of Czech soccer team Sparta Prague. “I feel privileged to now have the opportunity to help everyone here build on the proud traditions of this great club.”
West Ham said the deal “will initially enable the reduction of its long-term debt and the ability to continue to direct funds generated into other key areas of focus, continuing the positive progress made at West Ham United in recent years.”
Two of West Ham’s best players, Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal, are Czech Republic internationals.
