Regular members of the national squad, and coach Jaroslav Silhavy, were quarantined afterward.
All 23 players in the new Czech squad play in the domestic league. Roman Hubnik, a 36-year-old defender who retired from the national team in 2016, will captain the team.
David Holoubek, coach of the under-18 Czech national team, will be in charge on Monday.
