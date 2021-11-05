By Associated PressToday at 4:23 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 4:23 p.m. EDTCHICAGO — Dallas assistant Mikey Varas was hired Friday as head coach of the U.S. under-20 national team.Varas served as Luchi Gonzalez’s assistant for three seasons with the Major League Soccer club.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightThe U.S. will be trying to qualify for the 2023 Under-20 World Cup. The 2021 tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsComment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...