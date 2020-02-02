“The debut was a goal that I had set,” Daniel, who wore the No. 98 shirt, told Milan’s TV channel. “Now let’s hope we can continue it.”
While Cesare died in 2016, Paolo Maldini is Milan’s current technical director.
Born in 2001, Daniel became the first player born in his millennium to play in the top division for Milan.
